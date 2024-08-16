Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 227.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 226.7 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India's stock opened at 228.05 and closed at 227.2. The stock reached a high of 229.8 and a low of 225.05. With a market capitalization of 149,057.51 crore, the company has experienced a 52-week high of 246.35 and a 52-week low of 111.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 532,682 shares for GAIL India.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India's share price has increased by 1.04% and is currently trading at 229.05. Over the past year, GAIL India's share price has surged by 100.85% to reach 229.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.94%
3 Months4.17%
6 Months28.6%
YTD39.83%
1 Year100.85%
16 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1229.32Support 1224.57
Resistance 2231.93Support 2222.43
Resistance 3234.07Support 3219.82
16 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 10.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 295.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7878
    Buy101097
    Hold3258
    Sell5532
    Strong Sell5565
16 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20521 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 532 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹227.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 229.8 & 225.05 yesterday to end at 226.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

