GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹204.9 and closed slightly higher at ₹205.15. The stock reached a high of ₹205.5 and a low of ₹200 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹134,723.8 crore, GAIL's shares traded 150,102 times on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹134.85, reflecting significant price fluctuations over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|206.93
|Support 1
|201.43
|Resistance 2
|208.97
|Support 2
|197.97
|Resistance 3
|212.43
|Support 3
|195.93
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹245.0, 19.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 150 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹205.5 & ₹200 yesterday to end at ₹205.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend