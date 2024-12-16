Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 16 Dec 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 205.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 205.05 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 204.9 and closed slightly higher at 205.15. The stock reached a high of 205.5 and a low of 200 during the session. With a market capitalization of 134,723.8 crore, GAIL's shares traded 150,102 times on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 134.85, reflecting significant price fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1206.93Support 1201.43
Resistance 2208.97Support 2197.97
Resistance 3212.43Support 3195.93
16 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 245.0, 19.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313138
    Buy88810
    Hold5552
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell3335
16 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11568 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 150 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹205.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 205.5 & 200 yesterday to end at 205.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

