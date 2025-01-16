Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 175.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 178 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 177.65 and closed at 175.90, experiencing a high of 180.05 and a low of 175.80. The company's market capitalization stands at 116,997 crore. Over the past year, GAIL India's stock reached a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 155.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 306,260 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1180.1Support 1175.85
Resistance 2182.2Support 2173.7
Resistance 3184.35Support 3171.6
16 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 240.0, 34.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313138
    Buy98810
    Hold5552
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2337
16 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15054 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 606 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹175.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 180.05 & 175.8 yesterday to end at 178. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.