GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹229.95, closed at ₹228.65, with a high of ₹238.15 and a low of ₹228.1. The market cap stood at ₹155,895.61 crore. The 52-week high was ₹234.15 and the low was ₹107.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1,462,590 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1462 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹238.15 & ₹228.1 yesterday to end at ₹237.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend