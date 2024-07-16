Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 16 Jul 2024, by 3.7 %. The stock closed at 228.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.1 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 229.95, closed at 228.65, with a high of 238.15 and a low of 228.1. The market cap stood at 155,895.61 crore. The 52-week high was 234.15 and the low was 107.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1,462,590 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21871 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1462 k.

16 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹228.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 238.15 & 228.1 yesterday to end at 237.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.