GAIL India Share Price Highlights : GAIL India closed today at ₹195.55, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹200.8

GAIL India Share Price Highlights : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹201.35, reached a high of ₹202.85, and a low of ₹198.5 before closing at ₹199.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹132027.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹213.7 and ₹102.95 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 596,980 shares.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India has a 8.44% MF holding & 14.15% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.18% in december to 8.44% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.24% in december to 14.15% in march quarter.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was 8.70%. Its return on investment value for the last fiscal year was 6.70%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 14.50% and 14.78%, respectively.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's earnings per share has decreased by 15.11% and revenue has increased by 26.21% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 1339304.00 cr, which is 8.19% lower than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 2.00% and a profit growth of 335.79% in the fourth quarter.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹183.5, 6.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹254.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of GAIL India dropped by -2.61% to reach ₹195.55, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Adani Total Gas and Gujarat State Petronet are declining, whereas Gujarat Gas Company and Indraprastha Gas are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.92% and 0.93% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|GAIL India
|195.55
|-5.25
|-2.61
|213.7
|102.95
|128576.07
|Adani Total Gas
|905.0
|-12.55
|-1.37
|1259.9
|521.95
|99532.81
|Gujarat Gas Company
|549.4
|7.05
|1.3
|620.6
|397.2
|37820.15
|Indraprastha Gas
|441.2
|1.4
|0.32
|501.35
|375.8
|30884.04
|Gujarat State Petronet
|290.55
|-0.3
|-0.1
|407.3
|254.75
|16393.16
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹191 and a high of ₹202.8 on the current trading day.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.82%; Futures open interest increased by 7.13%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and the increase in open interest for GAIL India indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed today at ₹195.55, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹200.8
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price closed the day at ₹195.55 - a 2.61% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 202.73 , 208.67 , 214.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 190.93 , 185.07 , 179.13.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 160.36% higher than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of GAIL India until 3 PM has increased by 160.36% compared to yesterday. The price of the stock is currently ₹195.55, showing a decrease of -2.61%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India trading at ₹196.6, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹200.8
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of ₹198.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹196.25. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹196.25 then there can be further negative price movement.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India Short Term and Long Term Trends
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GAIL India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|195.94
|10 Days
|198.80
|20 Days
|201.29
|50 Days
|189.77
|100 Days
|177.01
|300 Days
|150.15
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 37.32% higher than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GAIL India traded by 2 PM is 37.32% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹193.35, showing a decrease of -3.71%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India reached a peak of 198.75 and a low of 195.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|199.55
|Support 1
|196.65
|Resistance 2
|200.6
|Support 2
|194.8
|Resistance 3
|202.45
|Support 3
|193.75
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India trading at ₹197.4, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹200.8
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of ₹198.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹196.25. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹196.25 then there can be further negative price movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 25.55% higher than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of GAIL India by 1 PM is 25.55% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹196.9, showing an increase of -1.94%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India reached a peak of 198.75 and a low of 196.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 198.02 and 197.33, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|198.32
|Support 1
|196.42
|Resistance 2
|199.48
|Support 2
|195.68
|Resistance 3
|200.22
|Support 3
|194.52
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.12%; Futures open interest increased by 2.39%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for GAIL India, indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India stock's low price for the day was ₹198, while the high price reached was ₹202.8.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 15.04% higher than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GAIL India traded until 12 AM is 15.04% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹198.65, showing a decrease of -1.07%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 200.97 and 198.27 in the past hour. Traders could potentially employ rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 198.27 and selling near the hourly resistance of 200.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|199.67
|Support 1
|198.02
|Resistance 2
|200.63
|Support 2
|197.33
|Resistance 3
|201.32
|Support 3
|196.37
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|195.94
|10 Days
|198.80
|20 Days
|201.29
|50 Days
|189.77
|100 Days
|177.01
|300 Days
|150.15
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India Short Term and Long Term Trends
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GAIL India share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹199.7, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹200.8
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at ₹199.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹198.35 and ₹202.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹198.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 202.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 9.86% higher than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The volume of GAIL India traded until 11 AM is 9.86% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹199.45, up by -0.67%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: During the previous trading hour, GAIL India's stock reached a peak of 201.4 and a low of 198.7. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 200.4 and 199.55, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing out current long positions, while potential new investors could assess if there is a possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|200.97
|Support 1
|198.27
|Resistance 2
|202.53
|Support 2
|197.13
|Resistance 3
|203.67
|Support 3
|195.57
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India trading at ₹199.2, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹200.8
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price is at ₹199.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹198.35 and ₹202.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹198.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 202.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Today, GAIL India's stock price dropped by 0.82% to reach ₹199.15, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Adani Total Gas, Indraprastha Gas, and Gujarat State Petronet are declining today, whereas Gujarat Gas Company is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.33% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|GAIL India
|199.15
|-1.65
|-0.82
|213.7
|102.95
|130943.11
|Adani Total Gas
|902.6
|-14.95
|-1.63
|1259.9
|521.95
|99268.86
|Gujarat Gas Company
|543.7
|1.35
|0.25
|620.6
|397.2
|37427.77
|Indraprastha Gas
|438.65
|-1.15
|-0.26
|501.35
|375.8
|30705.54
|Gujarat State Petronet
|290.1
|-0.75
|-0.26
|407.3
|254.75
|16367.77
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -3.03% lower than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of GAIL India until 10 AM is 3.03% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹200.5, down by 0.15%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India touched a high of 202.0 & a low of 200.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|202.05
|Support 1
|200.4
|Resistance 2
|202.85
|Support 2
|199.55
|Resistance 3
|203.7
|Support 3
|198.75
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Today, GAIL India's stock price increased by 0.1% to reach ₹201, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Adani Total Gas, Indraprastha Gas, and Gujarat State Petronet are declining, whereas Gujarat Gas Company is seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.31% and 0.24% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|GAIL India
|201.0
|0.2
|0.1
|213.7
|102.95
|132159.5
|Adani Total Gas
|908.95
|-8.6
|-0.94
|1259.9
|521.95
|99967.24
|Gujarat Gas Company
|545.45
|3.1
|0.57
|620.6
|397.2
|37548.24
|Indraprastha Gas
|439.55
|-0.25
|-0.06
|501.35
|375.8
|30768.54
|Gujarat State Petronet
|290.15
|-0.7
|-0.24
|407.3
|254.75
|16370.59
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.2%; Futures open interest increased by 0.67%
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in GAIL India indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹201.2, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹200.8
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at ₹201.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹198.35 and ₹202.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹198.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 202.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by 0.10% and is currently trading at ₹200.60. Over the past year, GAIL India's share price has increased by 79.72% to ₹200.60. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22,200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.2%
|3 Months
|12.08%
|6 Months
|58.26%
|YTD
|23.84%
|1 Year
|79.72%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|202.7
|Support 1
|198.35
|Resistance 2
|204.95
|Support 2
|196.25
|Resistance 3
|207.05
|Support 3
|194.0
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21930 k
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 596 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹199.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹202.85 & ₹198.5 yesterday to end at ₹199.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!