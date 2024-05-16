Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Highlights : GAIL India closed today at 195.55, down -2.61% from yesterday's 200.8

52 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Highlights : GAIL India stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -2.61 %. The stock closed at 200.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.55 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Highlights

GAIL India Share Price Highlights : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 201.35, reached a high of 202.85, and a low of 198.5 before closing at 199.95. The market capitalization stood at 132027.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 213.7 and 102.95 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 596,980 shares.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India has a 8.44% MF holding & 14.15% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.18% in december to 8.44% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.24% in december to 14.15% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:41 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was 8.70%. Its return on investment value for the last fiscal year was 6.70%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 14.50% and 14.78%, respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:09 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's earnings per share has decreased by 15.11% and revenue has increased by 26.21% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 1339304.00 cr, which is 8.19% lower than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 2.00% and a profit growth of 335.79% in the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:32 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 183.5, 6.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 254.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8877
    Buy7778
    Hold8887
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell5554
16 May 2024, 06:05 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of GAIL India dropped by -2.61% to reach 195.55, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Adani Total Gas and Gujarat State Petronet are declining, whereas Gujarat Gas Company and Indraprastha Gas are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.92% and 0.93% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
GAIL India195.55-5.25-2.61213.7102.95128576.07
Adani Total Gas905.0-12.55-1.371259.9521.9599532.81
Gujarat Gas Company549.47.051.3620.6397.237820.15
Indraprastha Gas441.21.40.32501.35375.830884.04
Gujarat State Petronet290.55-0.3-0.1407.3254.7516393.16
16 May 2024, 05:32 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India stock's price fluctuated between a low of 191 and a high of 202.8 on the current trading day.

16 May 2024, 04:35 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.82%; Futures open interest increased by 7.13%

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and the increase in open interest for GAIL India indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

16 May 2024, 03:55 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed today at ₹195.55, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹200.8

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price closed the day at 195.55 - a 2.61% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 202.73 , 208.67 , 214.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 190.93 , 185.07 , 179.13.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 160.36% higher than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of GAIL India until 3 PM has increased by 160.36% compared to yesterday. The price of the stock is currently 195.55, showing a decrease of -2.61%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 03:21 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India trading at ₹196.6, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹200.8

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of 198.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 196.25. If the stock price breaks the second support of 196.25 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India Short Term and Long Term Trends

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GAIL India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days195.94
10 Days198.80
20 Days201.29
50 Days189.77
100 Days177.01
300 Days150.15
16 May 2024, 02:49 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 37.32% higher than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GAIL India traded by 2 PM is 37.32% higher than yesterday, with the price at 193.35, showing a decrease of -3.71%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:39 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India reached a peak of 198.75 and a low of 195.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1199.55Support 1196.65
Resistance 2200.6Support 2194.8
Resistance 3202.45Support 3193.75
16 May 2024, 02:10 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 183.5, 6.97% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 254.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 02:09 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India trading at ₹197.4, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹200.8

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of 198.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 196.25. If the stock price breaks the second support of 196.25 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 01:54 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 25.55% higher than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of GAIL India by 1 PM is 25.55% higher than yesterday, with the price at 196.9, showing an increase of -1.94%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:43 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India reached a peak of 198.75 and a low of 196.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 198.02 and 197.33, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1198.32Support 1196.42
Resistance 2199.48Support 2195.68
Resistance 3200.22Support 3194.52
16 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.12%; Futures open interest increased by 2.39%

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for GAIL India, indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

16 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India stock's low price for the day was 198, while the high price reached was 202.8.

16 May 2024, 12:52 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 15.04% higher than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GAIL India traded until 12 AM is 15.04% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 198.65, showing a decrease of -1.07%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:43 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 200.97 and 198.27 in the past hour. Traders could potentially employ rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 198.27 and selling near the hourly resistance of 200.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1199.67Support 1198.02
Resistance 2200.63Support 2197.33
Resistance 3201.32Support 3196.37
16 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days195.94
10 Days198.80
20 Days201.29
50 Days189.77
100 Days177.01
300 Days150.15
16 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India Short Term and Long Term Trends

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GAIL India share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:18 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹199.7, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹200.8

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at 199.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 198.35 and 202.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 198.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 202.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:49 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 9.86% higher than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The volume of GAIL India traded until 11 AM is 9.86% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at 199.45, up by -0.67%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: During the previous trading hour, GAIL India's stock reached a peak of 201.4 and a low of 198.7. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 200.4 and 199.55, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing out current long positions, while potential new investors could assess if there is a possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1200.97Support 1198.27
Resistance 2202.53Support 2197.13
Resistance 3203.67Support 3195.57
16 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India trading at ₹199.2, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹200.8

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price is at 199.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 198.35 and 202.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 198.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 202.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:18 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Today, GAIL India's stock price dropped by 0.82% to reach 199.15, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Adani Total Gas, Indraprastha Gas, and Gujarat State Petronet are declining today, whereas Gujarat Gas Company is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
GAIL India199.15-1.65-0.82213.7102.95130943.11
Adani Total Gas902.6-14.95-1.631259.9521.9599268.86
Gujarat Gas Company543.71.350.25620.6397.237427.77
Indraprastha Gas438.65-1.15-0.26501.35375.830705.54
Gujarat State Petronet290.1-0.75-0.26407.3254.7516367.77
16 May 2024, 11:07 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 183.5, 8.39% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 254.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 10:54 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -3.03% lower than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of GAIL India until 10 AM is 3.03% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 200.5, down by 0.15%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India touched a high of 202.0 & a low of 200.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1202.05Support 1200.4
Resistance 2202.85Support 2199.55
Resistance 3203.7Support 3198.75
16 May 2024, 09:51 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Today, GAIL India's stock price increased by 0.1% to reach 201, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Adani Total Gas, Indraprastha Gas, and Gujarat State Petronet are declining, whereas Gujarat Gas Company is seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.31% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
GAIL India201.00.20.1213.7102.95132159.5
Adani Total Gas908.95-8.6-0.941259.9521.9599967.24
Gujarat Gas Company545.453.10.57620.6397.237548.24
Indraprastha Gas439.55-0.25-0.06501.35375.830768.54
Gujarat State Petronet290.15-0.7-0.24407.3254.7516370.59
16 May 2024, 09:47 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.2%; Futures open interest increased by 0.67%

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in GAIL India indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹201.2, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹200.8

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at 201.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 198.35 and 202.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 198.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 202.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by 0.10% and is currently trading at 200.60. Over the past year, GAIL India's share price has increased by 79.72% to 200.60. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22,200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.2%
3 Months12.08%
6 Months58.26%
YTD23.84%
1 Year79.72%
16 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1202.7Support 1198.35
Resistance 2204.95Support 2196.25
Resistance 3207.05Support 3194.0
16 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 183.5, 8.62% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 254.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

16 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21930 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 596 k.

16 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹199.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 202.85 & 198.5 yesterday to end at 199.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

