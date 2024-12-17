Explore
LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 205.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 203.7 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 205 and closed slightly higher at 205.05, with a high of 205 and a low of 201.4. The market capitalization stood at 134,013.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 134.85. The trading volume on the BSE was 492,670 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:15:49 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by 0.07%, currently trading at 203.55. Over the past year, GAIL India shares have seen a significant increase of 39.75%, reaching 203.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.32%
3 Months-5.01%
6 Months-8.12%
YTD25.74%
1 Year39.75%
17 Dec 2024, 08:46:37 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1205.37Support 1201.77
Resistance 2206.98Support 2199.78
Resistance 3208.97Support 3198.17
17 Dec 2024, 08:32:42 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 245.0, 20.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313138
    Buy88810
    Hold5552
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell3335
17 Dec 2024, 08:19:11 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11468 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 492 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:02:32 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹205.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 205 & 201.4 yesterday to end at 203.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

