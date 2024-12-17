GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹205 and closed slightly higher at ₹205.05, with a high of ₹205 and a low of ₹201.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹134,013.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹134.85. The trading volume on the BSE was 492,670 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by 0.07%, currently trading at ₹203.55. Over the past year, GAIL India shares have seen a significant increase of 39.75%, reaching ₹203.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.32%
|3 Months
|-5.01%
|6 Months
|-8.12%
|YTD
|25.74%
|1 Year
|39.75%
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|205.37
|Support 1
|201.77
|Resistance 2
|206.98
|Support 2
|199.78
|Resistance 3
|208.97
|Support 3
|198.17
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹245.0, 20.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 492 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹205 & ₹201.4 yesterday to end at ₹203.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend