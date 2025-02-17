GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹163 and closed slightly lower at ₹162.40. The stock reached a high of ₹165.25 and a low of ₹160.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹106,613.36 crore, GAIL's stock continues to show volatility within its 52-week range, which spans from a low of ₹155.60 to a high of ₹246.35. The BSE volume recorded was 390,741 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|164.75
|Support 1
|160.25
|Resistance 2
|167.25
|Support 2
|158.25
|Resistance 3
|169.25
|Support 3
|155.75
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 32.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 390 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹165.25 & ₹160.75 yesterday to end at ₹162.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend