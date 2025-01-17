Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 1.43 %. The stock closed at 178 per share. The stock is currently trading at 180.55 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 182.8 and closed lower at 178. The stock reached a high of 182.8 and a low of 177.95. The company has a market capitalization of 118,693.30 crore. Over the past year, GAIL's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 155.85, with a trading volume of 295,134 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹178 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 182.8 & 177.95 yesterday to end at 180.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.