GAIL India Share Price Highlights : GAIL India closed today at 203.85, up 4.24% from yesterday's 195.55
GAIL India Share Price Highlights : GAIL India closed today at ₹203.85, up 4.24% from yesterday's ₹195.55

50 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Highlights : GAIL India stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 4.24 %. The stock closed at 195.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 203.85 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Highlights Premium
GAIL India Share Price Highlights

GAIL India Share Price Highlights : Yesterday, GAIL India's stock opened at 202.8 and closed at 200.8. The highest price reached during the day was 202.8, while the lowest was 191. The market capitalization stood at 128,575.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 213.7, and the low was 102.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1,643,326 shares traded.

17 May 2024, 08:06:30 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India has a 8.44% MF holding & 14.15% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.18% in december to 8.44% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.24% in december to 14.15% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:40:03 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India had a ROE of 13.95% in the latest fiscal year and a return on investment of 10.49% in the previous fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 14.50% and 14.78% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:07:36 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India has shown an EPS growth of 18.40% and a revenue growth of 32.47% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 1334995.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 2.00% and a profit growth of 335.79% in the upcoming fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:35:33 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 183.5, 9.98% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 254.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

17 May 2024, 06:09:01 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Today, GAIL India's stock price increased by 4.24% to reach 203.85, outperforming its peers. While Indraprastha Gas is experiencing a decrease in share price, Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas Company, and Gujarat State Petronet are all seeing an upward trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are also up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
GAIL India203.858.34.24213.7102.95134033.41
Adani Total Gas910.03.550.391259.9521.95100082.72
Gujarat Gas Company552.71.350.24620.6397.238047.32
Indraprastha Gas440.45-0.1-0.02501.35375.830831.54
Gujarat State Petronet295.054.51.55407.3254.7516647.06
17 May 2024, 05:40:12 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India stock's today low price was 195.25 and the high price was 205.15.

17 May 2024, 04:38:59 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 4.9%; Futures open interest increased by 4.29%

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: A rise in futures price and open interest in GAIL India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, thus traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 03:56:26 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed today at ₹203.85, up 4.24% from yesterday's ₹195.55

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price closed the day at 203.85 - a 4.24% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 208.15 , 211.6 , 218.05. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 198.25 , 191.8 , 188.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:53:55 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -1.53% lower than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of GAIL India until 3 PM is 1.53% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 203.85, down by 4.24%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:34:23 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:11:35 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India trading at ₹203.05, up 3.84% from yesterday's ₹195.55

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of GAIL India has surpassed the first resistance of 202.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 208.67. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 208.67 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 03:01:36 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India Short Term and Long Term Trends

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GAIL India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:57:15 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

17 May 2024, 02:45:45 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 48.18% higher than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume of GAIL India has increased by 48.18% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 198.3, up by 1.41%. Volume traded is a key indicator used to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:39:08 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India reached a high of 199.15 and a low of 197.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 198.18 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

17 May 2024, 02:16:11 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 183.5, 7.56% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 254.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

17 May 2024, 02:03:54 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India trading at ₹198.5, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹195.55

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price is at 198.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 190.93 and 202.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 190.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 202.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:47:12 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 47.84% higher than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of GAIL India by 1 PM has increased by 47.84% compared to yesterday, with the price at 198.45, showing a 1.48% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 01:34:27 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India reached a peak of 197.65 and a low of 195.85 in the previous trading session. The stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong upward momentum. Traders should assess potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

17 May 2024, 01:14:12 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 1.35%

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in GAIL India indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 01:07:46 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India stock's low price for the day was 195.25, while the high price reached was 199.75.

17 May 2024, 12:51:59 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 64.16% higher than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of GAIL India until 12 AM has increased by 64.16% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to 196.3, up by 0.38%. Trading volume is a significant factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could be a sign of further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:36:59 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 197.02 and 195.32 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 195.32 and selling near the hourly resistance at 197.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

17 May 2024, 12:26:05 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

17 May 2024, 12:24:56 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India Short Term and Long Term Trends

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GAIL India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:15:12 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹195.65, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹195.55

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at 195.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 190.93 and 202.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 190.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 202.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:48:32 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 80.62% higher than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The volume of GAIL India traded until 11 AM has increased by 80.62% compared to yesterday, with the price at 196.1, showing a 0.28% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:39:50 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 198.53 and 195.13 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 195.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 198.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

17 May 2024, 11:31:06 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India trading at ₹196.25, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹195.55

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price is at 196.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 190.93 and 202.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 190.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 202.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:20:21 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Today, GAIL India's stock price rose by 0.49% to reach 196.5, outperforming its peers. While Gujarat Gas Company and Indraprastha Gas saw a decline, Adani Total Gas and Gujarat State Petronet experienced an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.29% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
GAIL India196.50.950.49213.7102.95129200.71
Adani Total Gas915.08.550.941259.9521.95100632.62
Gujarat Gas Company545.6-5.75-1.04620.6397.237558.57
Indraprastha Gas438.45-2.1-0.48501.35375.830691.54
Gujarat State Petronet293.52.951.02407.3254.7516559.6
17 May 2024, 11:01:11 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 183.5, 6.33% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 254.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

17 May 2024, 10:53:11 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 98.74% higher than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of GAIL India by 10 AM today has increased by 98.74% compared to yesterday, with the price at 196.9, up by 0.69%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 10:37:24 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India touched a high of 199.3 & a low of 195.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

17 May 2024, 10:14:54 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:59:21 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Today, GAIL India's stock price increased by 1% to reach 197.5, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed outcomes. Gujarat Gas Company and Indraprastha Gas are declining, whereas Adani Total Gas and Gujarat State Petronet are both seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.22% and up by 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
GAIL India197.51.951.0213.7102.95129858.22
Adani Total Gas909.853.40.381259.9521.95100066.22
Gujarat Gas Company548.55-2.8-0.51620.6397.237761.64
Indraprastha Gas437.75-2.8-0.64501.35375.830642.54
Gujarat State Petronet295.34.751.63407.3254.7516661.16
17 May 2024, 09:49:33 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.81%; Futures open interest increased by 1.07%

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in GAIL India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 09:39:40 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹198.4, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹195.55

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at 198.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 190.93 and 202.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 190.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 202.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:18:42 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has increased by 1.46% and is currently trading at 198.40. Over the past year, GAIL India's share price has surged by 77.68% to reach 198.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to reach 22403.85 over the same one-year period.

17 May 2024, 08:50:59 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 08:37:14 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 183.5, 6.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 254.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

17 May 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21903 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1643 k.

17 May 2024, 08:00:23 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹200.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 202.8 & 191 yesterday to end at 200.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
