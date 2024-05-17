GAIL India Share Price Highlights : GAIL India closed today at ₹203.85, up 4.24% from yesterday's ₹195.55

GAIL India Share Price Highlights : Yesterday, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹202.8 and closed at ₹200.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹202.8, while the lowest was ₹191. The market capitalization stood at ₹128,575.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹213.7, and the low was ₹102.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1,643,326 shares traded.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India has a 8.44% MF holding & 14.15% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.18% in december to 8.44% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.24% in december to 14.15% in march quarter.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India had a ROE of 13.95% in the latest fiscal year and a return on investment of 10.49% in the previous fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 14.50% and 14.78% respectively.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India has shown an EPS growth of 18.40% and a revenue growth of 32.47% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 1334995.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 2.00% and a profit growth of 335.79% in the upcoming fourth quarter.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Today, GAIL India's stock price increased by 4.24% to reach ₹203.85, outperforming its peers. While Indraprastha Gas is experiencing a decrease in share price, Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas Company, and Gujarat State Petronet are all seeing an upward trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are also up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|GAIL India
|203.85
|8.3
|4.24
|213.7
|102.95
|134033.41
|Adani Total Gas
|910.0
|3.55
|0.39
|1259.9
|521.95
|100082.72
|Gujarat Gas Company
|552.7
|1.35
|0.24
|620.6
|397.2
|38047.32
|Indraprastha Gas
|440.45
|-0.1
|-0.02
|501.35
|375.8
|30831.54
|Gujarat State Petronet
|295.05
|4.5
|1.55
|407.3
|254.75
|16647.06
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India stock's today low price was ₹195.25 and the high price was ₹205.15.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 4.9%; Futures open interest increased by 4.29%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: A rise in futures price and open interest in GAIL India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, thus traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed today at ₹203.85, up 4.24% from yesterday's ₹195.55
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price closed the day at ₹203.85 - a 4.24% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 208.15 , 211.6 , 218.05. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 198.25 , 191.8 , 188.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -1.53% lower than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of GAIL India until 3 PM is 1.53% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹203.85, down by 4.24%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live:
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India trading at ₹203.05, up 3.84% from yesterday's ₹195.55
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of GAIL India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹202.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹208.67. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹208.67 then there can be further positive price movement.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India Short Term and Long Term Trends
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GAIL India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 48.18% higher than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume of GAIL India has increased by 48.18% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹198.3, up by 1.41%. Volume traded is a key indicator used to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India reached a high of 199.15 and a low of 197.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 198.18 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|199.2
|Support 1
|197.25
|Resistance 2
|200.15
|Support 2
|196.25
|Resistance 3
|201.15
|Support 3
|195.3
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India trading at ₹198.5, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹195.55
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price is at ₹198.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹190.93 and ₹202.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹190.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 202.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 47.84% higher than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of GAIL India by 1 PM has increased by 47.84% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹198.45, showing a 1.48% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India reached a peak of 197.65 and a low of 195.85 in the previous trading session. The stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong upward momentum. Traders should assess potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|198.18
|Support 1
|196.38
|Resistance 2
|198.82
|Support 2
|195.22
|Resistance 3
|199.98
|Support 3
|194.58
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 1.35%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in GAIL India indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India stock's low price for the day was ₹195.25, while the high price reached was ₹199.75.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 64.16% higher than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of GAIL India until 12 AM has increased by 64.16% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to ₹196.3, up by 0.38%. Trading volume is a significant factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could be a sign of further price declines.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 197.02 and 195.32 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 195.32 and selling near the hourly resistance at 197.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|196.5
|Support 1
|195.4
|Resistance 2
|197.15
|Support 2
|194.95
|Resistance 3
|197.6
|Support 3
|194.3
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India Short Term and Long Term Trends
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GAIL India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹195.65, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹195.55
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at ₹195.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹190.93 and ₹202.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹190.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 202.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 80.62% higher than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The volume of GAIL India traded until 11 AM has increased by 80.62% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹196.1, showing a 0.28% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 198.53 and 195.13 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 195.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 198.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|197.02
|Support 1
|195.32
|Resistance 2
|197.83
|Support 2
|194.43
|Resistance 3
|198.72
|Support 3
|193.62
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India trading at ₹196.25, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹195.55
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price is at ₹196.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹190.93 and ₹202.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹190.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 202.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 98.74% higher than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of GAIL India by 10 AM today has increased by 98.74% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹196.9, up by 0.69%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India touched a high of 199.3 & a low of 195.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|198.53
|Support 1
|195.13
|Resistance 2
|200.62
|Support 2
|193.82
|Resistance 3
|201.93
|Support 3
|191.73
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates:
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.81%; Futures open interest increased by 1.07%
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in GAIL India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹198.4, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹195.55
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at ₹198.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹190.93 and ₹202.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹190.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 202.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has increased by 1.46% and is currently trading at ₹198.40. Over the past year, GAIL India's share price has surged by 77.68% to reach ₹198.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to reach 22403.85 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.11%
|3 Months
|3.76%
|6 Months
|54.63%
|YTD
|20.57%
|1 Year
|77.68%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|202.73
|Support 1
|190.93
|Resistance 2
|208.67
|Support 2
|185.07
|Resistance 3
|214.53
|Support 3
|179.13
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21903 k
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1643 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹200.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹202.8 & ₹191 yesterday to end at ₹200.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
