Wed Dec 18 2024 13:03:31
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

6 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -2.61 %. The stock closed at 199.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.25 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened and closed at 203.7, with a high of 205 and a low of 198.25. The market capitalization stood at 131,219.3 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 134.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 279,410 shares for the day, reflecting moderate investor activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:00:01 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 193.25 and a high of 198.95. This indicates a moderate fluctuation within the session, reflecting investor activity and market conditions surrounding the company's performance.

18 Dec 2024, 12:47:07 PM IST

GAIL India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -10.59% lower than yesterday

GAIL India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, GAIL India's trading volume has decreased by 10.59% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 193.4, reflecting a decline of 3.03%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume often indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in value.

18 Dec 2024, 12:36:57 PM IST

GAIL India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Live Updates: GAIL India recorded a high of 195.75 and a low of 193.7 during the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistance levels of 194.9 and 194.2, suggesting increased selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors may want to assess potential reversal opportunities if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1195.17Support 1193.12
Resistance 2196.48Support 2192.38
Resistance 3197.22Support 3191.07
18 Dec 2024, 12:25:55 PM IST

GAIL India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days206.42
10 Days205.65
20 Days199.09
50 Days207.87
100 Days218.15
300 Days209.77
18 Dec 2024, 12:21:03 PM IST

GAIL India Live Updates: GAIL India Short Term and Long Term Trends

GAIL India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GAIL India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:16:23 PM IST

GAIL India Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹194.25, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹199.45

GAIL India Live Updates: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of 196.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 193.93. If the stock price breaks the second support of 193.93 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:59:05 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India reached a high of 197.7 and a low of 195.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 195.22 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and should monitor for additional support at 194.23 and 193.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1197.0Support 1194.9
Resistance 2198.4Support 2194.2
Resistance 3199.1Support 3192.8
18 Dec 2024, 11:55:14 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -9.73% lower than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, GAIL India's trading volume is down by 9.73% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 194.15, reflecting a decrease of 2.66%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a possible further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 11:26:02 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹195.6, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹199.45

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of 196.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 193.93. If the stock price breaks the second support of 193.93 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:13:27 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's share price declined by 1.83% today, trading at 195.8, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. Companies like Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas Company, and Gujarat State Petronet are experiencing losses today, while Indraprastha Gas is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.43% and 0.51%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
GAIL India195.8-3.65-1.83246.35134.85128740.45
Adani Total Gas707.2-7.7-1.081197.95550.2577778.57
Gujarat Gas Company501.15-6.65-1.31689.45431.834498.67
Indraprastha Gas383.952.450.64570.6306.526876.53
Gujarat State Petronet368.05-4.1-1.1469.6260.1520765.8
18 Dec 2024, 11:02:13 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 245.0, 25.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313138
    Buy88810
    Hold5552
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell3335
18 Dec 2024, 10:49:44 AM IST

GAIL India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 18.15% higher than yesterday

GAIL India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, GAIL India has seen a trading volume that is 18.15% greater than the previous day, with the stock priced at 197.25, reflecting a decrease of 1.1%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a potential for a sustained upward trend, while a decrease in price alongside increased volume could signal the possibility of further price declines.

18 Dec 2024, 10:33:34 AM IST

GAIL India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Live Updates: GAIL India touched a high of 196.95 & a low of 195.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1197.07Support 1195.22
Resistance 2197.93Support 2194.23
Resistance 3198.92Support 3193.37
18 Dec 2024, 10:13:15 AM IST

GAIL India Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:55:28 AM IST

GAIL India Live Updates: Stock Peers

GAIL India Live Updates: GAIL India's share price decreased by 1.63% today, trading at 196.2, while its competitors show mixed performance. Companies like Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas Company, and Gujarat State Petronet are experiencing declines, whereas Indraprastha Gas is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have moved slightly, with Nifty up by 0.06% and Sensex down by 0.02%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
GAIL India196.2-3.25-1.63246.35134.85129003.45
Adani Total Gas710.95-3.95-0.551197.95550.2578191.0
Gujarat Gas Company504.25-3.55-0.7689.45431.834712.07
Indraprastha Gas383.82.30.6570.6306.526866.03
Gujarat State Petronet370.0-2.15-0.58469.6260.1520875.82
18 Dec 2024, 09:42:20 AM IST

GAIL India Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.86%; Futures open interest increased by 0.09%

GAIL India Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest for GAIL India, indicates the potential for a decline in price in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:38:34 AM IST

GAIL India Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹195.95, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹199.45

GAIL India Live Updates: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of 196.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 193.93. If the stock price breaks the second support of 193.93 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:22:41 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by 1.33%, currently trading at 196.80. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have appreciated by 37.59%, reaching 196.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, rising to 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.84%
3 Months-6.48%
6 Months-10.21%
YTD23.12%
1 Year37.59%
18 Dec 2024, 08:51:30 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1203.12Support 1196.37
Resistance 2207.43Support 2193.93
Resistance 3209.87Support 3189.62
18 Dec 2024, 08:32:46 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 245.0, 22.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313138
    Buy88810
    Hold5552
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell3335
18 Dec 2024, 08:20:16 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11221 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 279 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:01:06 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹203.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 205 & 198.25 yesterday to end at 199.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

