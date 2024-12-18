GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened and closed at ₹203.7, with a high of ₹205 and a low of ₹198.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹131,219.3 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹134.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 279,410 shares for the day, reflecting moderate investor activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹193.25 and a high of ₹198.95. This indicates a moderate fluctuation within the session, reflecting investor activity and market conditions surrounding the company's performance.
GAIL India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, GAIL India's trading volume has decreased by 10.59% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹193.4, reflecting a decline of 3.03%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume often indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in value.
GAIL India Live Updates: GAIL India recorded a high of 195.75 and a low of 193.7 during the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistance levels of 194.9 and 194.2, suggesting increased selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors may want to assess potential reversal opportunities if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|195.17
|Support 1
|193.12
|Resistance 2
|196.48
|Support 2
|192.38
|Resistance 3
|197.22
|Support 3
|191.07
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|206.42
|10 Days
|205.65
|20 Days
|199.09
|50 Days
|207.87
|100 Days
|218.15
|300 Days
|209.77
GAIL India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GAIL India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
GAIL India Live Updates: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of ₹196.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹193.93. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹193.93 then there can be further negative price movement.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India reached a high of 197.7 and a low of 195.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 195.22 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and should monitor for additional support at 194.23 and 193.37.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, GAIL India's trading volume is down by 9.73% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹194.15, reflecting a decrease of 2.66%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a possible further decline.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of ₹196.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹193.93. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹193.93 then there can be further negative price movement.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's share price declined by 1.83% today, trading at ₹195.8, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. Companies like Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas Company, and Gujarat State Petronet are experiencing losses today, while Indraprastha Gas is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.43% and 0.51%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|GAIL India
|195.8
|-3.65
|-1.83
|246.35
|134.85
|128740.45
|Adani Total Gas
|707.2
|-7.7
|-1.08
|1197.95
|550.25
|77778.57
|Gujarat Gas Company
|501.15
|-6.65
|-1.31
|689.45
|431.8
|34498.67
|Indraprastha Gas
|383.95
|2.45
|0.64
|570.6
|306.5
|26876.53
|Gujarat State Petronet
|368.05
|-4.1
|-1.1
|469.6
|260.15
|20765.8
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹245.0, 25.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
GAIL India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, GAIL India has seen a trading volume that is 18.15% greater than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹197.25, reflecting a decrease of 1.1%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a potential for a sustained upward trend, while a decrease in price alongside increased volume could signal the possibility of further price declines.
GAIL India Live Updates: GAIL India touched a high of 196.95 & a low of 195.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|197.07
|Support 1
|195.22
|Resistance 2
|197.93
|Support 2
|194.23
|Resistance 3
|198.92
|Support 3
|193.37
GAIL India Live Updates: GAIL India's share price decreased by 1.63% today, trading at ₹196.2, while its competitors show mixed performance. Companies like Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas Company, and Gujarat State Petronet are experiencing declines, whereas Indraprastha Gas is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have moved slightly, with Nifty up by 0.06% and Sensex down by 0.02%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|GAIL India
|196.2
|-3.25
|-1.63
|246.35
|134.85
|129003.45
|Adani Total Gas
|710.95
|-3.95
|-0.55
|1197.95
|550.25
|78191.0
|Gujarat Gas Company
|504.25
|-3.55
|-0.7
|689.45
|431.8
|34712.07
|Indraprastha Gas
|383.8
|2.3
|0.6
|570.6
|306.5
|26866.03
|Gujarat State Petronet
|370.0
|-2.15
|-0.58
|469.6
|260.15
|20875.82
GAIL India Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest for GAIL India, indicates the potential for a decline in price in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
GAIL India Live Updates: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of ₹196.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹193.93. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹193.93 then there can be further negative price movement.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by 1.33%, currently trading at ₹196.80. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have appreciated by 37.59%, reaching ₹196.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, rising to 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.84%
|3 Months
|-6.48%
|6 Months
|-10.21%
|YTD
|23.12%
|1 Year
|37.59%
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|203.12
|Support 1
|196.37
|Resistance 2
|207.43
|Support 2
|193.93
|Resistance 3
|209.87
|Support 3
|189.62
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 279 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹205 & ₹198.25 yesterday to end at ₹199.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend