GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹161.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹162.10. The stock reached a high of ₹161.95 and a low of ₹157.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹105,233.47 crore, GAIL's performance remains noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹155.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 331,972 shares for the day.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by 0.75%, currently trading at ₹158.95. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have dropped by 12.28%, also settling at ₹158.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.72%
|3 Months
|-12.11%
|6 Months
|-32.96%
|YTD
|-16.13%
|1 Year
|-12.28%
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|162.27
|Support 1
|158.12
|Resistance 2
|164.18
|Support 2
|155.88
|Resistance 3
|166.42
|Support 3
|153.97
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 34.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16981 k
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 331 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹162.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹161.95 & ₹157.80 yesterday to end at ₹160.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend