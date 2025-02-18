Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -1.20 %. The stock closed at 162.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.15 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 161.95 and closed slightly higher at 162.10. The stock reached a high of 161.95 and a low of 157.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of 105,233.47 crore, GAIL's performance remains noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 155.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 331,972 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by 0.75%, currently trading at 158.95. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have dropped by 12.28%, also settling at 158.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.72%
3 Months-12.11%
6 Months-32.96%
YTD-16.13%
1 Year-12.28%
18 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1162.27Support 1158.12
Resistance 2164.18Support 2155.88
Resistance 3166.42Support 3153.97
18 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 215.0, 34.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 145.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141313
    Buy101098
    Hold4455
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2223
18 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16981 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 331 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹162.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 161.95 & 157.80 yesterday to end at 160.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

