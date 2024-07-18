GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Dips in Trading Today

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹238.8 and closed at ₹237.1. The stock reached a high of ₹239.2 and a low of ₹232.9. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹153,429.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹238.15 and the 52-week low is ₹108.45. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 1,146,757 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹231.95, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹233.35
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at ₹231.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹231.1 and ₹237.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹231.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 237.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has dropped by 0.28% and is currently trading at ₹232.70. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have seen an impressive increase of 114.93% to reach ₹232.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.88%
|3 Months
|2.47%
|6 Months
|39.85%
|YTD
|43.99%
|1 Year
|114.93%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|237.4
|Support 1
|231.1
|Resistance 2
|241.45
|Support 2
|228.85
|Resistance 3
|243.7
|Support 3
|224.8
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹212.0, 9.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|7
|5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21922 k
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1146 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹237.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹239.2 & ₹232.9 yesterday to end at ₹233.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend