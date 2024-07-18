Explore
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Dips in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Dips in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 233.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231.95 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at 238.8 and closed at 237.1. The stock reached a high of 239.2 and a low of 232.9. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 153,429.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 238.15 and the 52-week low is 108.45. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 1,146,757 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:31:35 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹231.95, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹233.35

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at 231.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 231.1 and 237.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 231.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 237.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:15:52 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has dropped by 0.28% and is currently trading at 232.70. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have seen an impressive increase of 114.93% to reach 232.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.88%
3 Months2.47%
6 Months39.85%
YTD43.99%
1 Year114.93%
18 Jul 2024, 08:49:20 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1237.4Support 1231.1
Resistance 2241.45Support 2228.85
Resistance 3243.7Support 3224.8
18 Jul 2024, 08:32:16 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 212.0, 9.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7777
    Buy9997
    Hold5568
    Sell3312
    Strong Sell6675
18 Jul 2024, 08:19:18 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21922 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1146 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:00:36 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹237.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 239.2 & 232.9 yesterday to end at 233.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

