GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹220, closed at ₹219.75, with a high of ₹225.5 and a low of ₹219.45. The market capitalization was at ₹145,802.83 crore. The 52-week high was ₹233, while the 52-week low was ₹103.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1,277,416 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹219.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹225.5 & ₹219.45 yesterday to end at ₹219.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend