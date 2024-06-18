Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 219.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.75 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at 220, closed at 219.75, with a high of 225.5 and a low of 219.45. The market capitalization was at 145,802.83 crore. The 52-week high was 233, while the 52-week low was 103.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1,277,416 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹219.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 225.5 & 219.45 yesterday to end at 219.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

