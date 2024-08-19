GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹228.65 and closed at ₹226.7. The stock reached a high of ₹232.95 and a low of ₹226.7, reflecting some volatility. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹152871.07 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹111.5. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,100,336 shares.
19 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST
GAIL India closed at ₹226.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹232.95 & ₹226.7 yesterday to end at ₹232.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend