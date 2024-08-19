GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 2.56 %. The stock closed at 226.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.5 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 228.65 and closed at 226.7. The stock reached a high of 232.95 and a low of 226.7, reflecting some volatility. The company's market capitalization stands at 152871.07 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 246.35 and a low of 111.5. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,100,336 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹226.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 232.95 & 226.7 yesterday to end at 232.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

