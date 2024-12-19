Explore
Thu Dec 19 2024 09:34:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.60 -2.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 746.10 -1.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 305.65 -2.24%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 469.75 -0.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.35 -1.35%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.94 %. The stock closed at 193.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189.85 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 198.35 and closed at 199.45, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 198.95 and a low of 193 during the day. With a market capitalization of 127,254.5 crore, GAIL India's performance reflects its stability within the market. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 134.85, with a BSE volume of 278,091 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:33:33 AM IST

GAIL India Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹189.85, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹193.6

GAIL India Live Updates: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of 191.85 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 189.45. If the stock price breaks the second support of 189.45 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:16:25 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by 2.09%, currently trading at 189.55. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have experienced a gain of 34.03%, reaching 189.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.97%
3 Months-8.13%
6 Months-10.51%
YTD19.4%
1 Year34.03%
19 Dec 2024, 08:50:20 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1197.8Support 1191.85
Resistance 2201.35Support 2189.45
Resistance 3203.75Support 3185.9
19 Dec 2024, 08:35:55 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 245.0, 26.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313138
    Buy88810
    Hold5552
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell3335
19 Dec 2024, 08:19:43 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11394 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 278 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:04:49 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹199.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 198.95 & 193 yesterday to end at 194.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

