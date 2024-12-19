GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹198.35 and closed at ₹199.45, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹198.95 and a low of ₹193 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹127,254.5 crore, GAIL India's performance reflects its stability within the market. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹134.85, with a BSE volume of 278,091 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Live Updates: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of ₹191.85 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹189.45. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹189.45 then there can be further negative price movement.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by 2.09%, currently trading at ₹189.55. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have experienced a gain of 34.03%, reaching ₹189.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.97%
|3 Months
|-8.13%
|6 Months
|-10.51%
|YTD
|19.4%
|1 Year
|34.03%
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|197.8
|Support 1
|191.85
|Resistance 2
|201.35
|Support 2
|189.45
|Resistance 3
|203.75
|Support 3
|185.9
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹245.0, 26.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 278 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹198.95 & ₹193 yesterday to end at ₹194.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend