GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹160.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹160.15. The stock reached a high of ₹164.85 and a low of ₹157.65 during the day. GAIL India has a market capitalization of ₹107,796.13 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹155.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 969,918 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 969 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹164.85 & ₹157.65 yesterday to end at ₹164.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend