GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2025, by 2.44 %. The stock closed at 160.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.05 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 160.95 and closed slightly lower at 160.15. The stock reached a high of 164.85 and a low of 157.65 during the day. GAIL India has a market capitalization of 107,796.13 crore, with a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 155.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 969,918 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17213 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 969 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹160.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 164.85 & 157.65 yesterday to end at 164.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

