GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹233.95 and closed at ₹233.35. The stock reached a high of ₹233.95 and a low of ₹227.7. The market capitalization of GAIL India was reported at ₹150504.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹239.2 and the 52-week low was ₹108.45. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 1195229 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1195 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹233.95 & ₹227.7 yesterday to end at ₹228.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend