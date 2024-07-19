Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2024, by -1.91 %. The stock closed at 233.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228.9 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at 233.95 and closed at 233.35. The stock reached a high of 233.95 and a low of 227.7. The market capitalization of GAIL India was reported at 150504.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 239.2 and the 52-week low was 108.45. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 1195229 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21655 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1195 k.

19 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹233.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 233.95 & 227.7 yesterday to end at 228.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

