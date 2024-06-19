Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.65 0.28%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,141.50 1.64%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 492.20 0.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,619.20 0.65%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 330.00 -0.51%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Slides in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Slides in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 222.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 218.8 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at 224.45 and closed at 221.75. The stock reached a high of 224.45 and a low of 220.2 during the trading session. The market cap of GAIL India is 146,098.71 crore, with a 52-week high of 233 and a 52-week low of 103.2. The BSE volume for the day was 791,233 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:56:36 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Today, GAIL India's stock price has dropped by 1.53% to reach 218.8, in line with the downward trend seen in its industry peers including Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas Company, Indraprastha Gas, and Gujarat State Petronet. The broader market indices, Nifty and Sensex, are also down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
GAIL India218.8-3.4-1.53233.0103.2143863.18
Adani Total Gas933.0-6.9-0.731259.9521.95102612.28
Gujarat Gas Company625.5-9.2-1.45648.35397.243058.8
Indraprastha Gas474.5-8.1-1.68501.35375.833215.04
Gujarat State Petronet302.1-1.75-0.58407.3254.7517044.83
19 Jun 2024, 09:44:45 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.86%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: null

19 Jun 2024, 09:35:51 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹218.8, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹222.2

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of 220.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 218.0. If the stock price breaks the second support of 218.0 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:20:37 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Today, GAIL India's stock price has dropped by -0.65% to 220.75. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have increased by 105.80% to reach 220.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.76%
3 Months19.72%
6 Months53.92%
YTD37.11%
1 Year105.8%
19 Jun 2024, 08:49:25 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1224.3Support 1220.05
Resistance 2226.5Support 2218.0
Resistance 3228.55Support 3215.8
19 Jun 2024, 08:31:42 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 183.5, 17.42% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 254.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7787
    Buy9977
    Hold6688
    Sell1123
    Strong Sell7754
19 Jun 2024, 08:16:38 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34615 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 791 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:01:50 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹221.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 224.45 & 220.2 yesterday to end at 221.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue