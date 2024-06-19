GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Slides in Trading Today

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at ₹224.45 and closed at ₹221.75. The stock reached a high of ₹224.45 and a low of ₹220.2 during the trading session. The market cap of GAIL India is ₹146,098.71 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹233 and a 52-week low of ₹103.2. The BSE volume for the day was 791,233 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Today, GAIL India's stock price has dropped by 1.53% to reach ₹218.8, in line with the downward trend seen in its industry peers including Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas Company, Indraprastha Gas, and Gujarat State Petronet. The broader market indices, Nifty and Sensex, are also down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|GAIL India
|218.8
|-3.4
|-1.53
|233.0
|103.2
|143863.18
|Adani Total Gas
|933.0
|-6.9
|-0.73
|1259.9
|521.95
|102612.28
|Gujarat Gas Company
|625.5
|-9.2
|-1.45
|648.35
|397.2
|43058.8
|Indraprastha Gas
|474.5
|-8.1
|-1.68
|501.35
|375.8
|33215.04
|Gujarat State Petronet
|302.1
|-1.75
|-0.58
|407.3
|254.75
|17044.83
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of ₹220.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹218.0. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹218.0 then there can be further negative price movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Today, GAIL India's stock price has dropped by -0.65% to ₹220.75. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have increased by 105.80% to reach ₹220.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.76%
|3 Months
|19.72%
|6 Months
|53.92%
|YTD
|37.11%
|1 Year
|105.8%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|224.3
|Support 1
|220.05
|Resistance 2
|226.5
|Support 2
|218.0
|Resistance 3
|228.55
|Support 3
|215.8
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹183.5, 17.42% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹254.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|7
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|8
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|5
|4
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 791 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹224.45 & ₹220.2 yesterday to end at ₹221.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend