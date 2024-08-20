GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹234.25 and closed at ₹232.5. The stock reached a high of ₹239.6 and a low of ₹233.85. GAIL India's market capitalization stood at ₹157,013.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹246.35, and the 52-week low is ₹111.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 491,036 shares for GAIL India.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 4.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹295.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|5
|6
|Sell
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|7
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 491 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹239.6 & ₹233.85 yesterday to end at ₹238.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend