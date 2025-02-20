Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 20 Feb 2025, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 164.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163.70 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 163.25 and closed at 164.05, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 164.70 and a low of 161.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of 107,566.15 crore, GAIL's performance shows significant resilience, especially when compared to its 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 155.60. The BSE volume recorded was 181,545 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1165.03Support 1162.03
Resistance 2166.37Support 2160.37
Resistance 3168.03Support 3159.03
20 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 215.0, 31.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 145.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141313
    Buy101098
    Hold4455
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2223
20 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17310 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 181 k.

20 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹164.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 164.70 & 161.70 yesterday to end at 163.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

