GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹163.25 and closed at ₹164.05, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹164.70 and a low of ₹161.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹107,566.15 crore, GAIL's performance shows significant resilience, especially when compared to its 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹155.60. The BSE volume recorded was 181,545 shares.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|165.03
|Support 1
|162.03
|Resistance 2
|166.37
|Support 2
|160.37
|Resistance 3
|168.03
|Support 3
|159.03
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 31.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 181 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹164.70 & ₹161.70 yesterday to end at ₹163.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend