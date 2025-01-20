Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 180.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 179.9 and closed at 180.55, reflecting a slight gain. The stock reached a high of 182.8 and a low of 179.5 during the day. GAIL India's market capitalization stood at 1,18,976.10 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 155.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 242,911 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's share price has decreased by 0.64%, currently trading at 179.85. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have appreciated by 10.64%, reaching 179.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.76%
3 Months-13.37%
6 Months-17.66%
YTD-5.25%
1 Year10.64%
20 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1182.83Support 1179.53
Resistance 2184.47Support 2177.87
Resistance 3186.13Support 3176.23
20 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14374 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 242 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹180.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 182.8 & 179.5 yesterday to end at 181. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

