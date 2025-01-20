GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹179.9 and closed at ₹180.55, reflecting a slight gain. The stock reached a high of ₹182.8 and a low of ₹179.5 during the day. GAIL India's market capitalization stood at ₹1,18,976.10 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹155.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 242,911 shares.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's share price has decreased by 0.64%, currently trading at ₹179.85. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have appreciated by 10.64%, reaching ₹179.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.76%
|3 Months
|-13.37%
|6 Months
|-17.66%
|YTD
|-5.25%
|1 Year
|10.64%
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|182.83
|Support 1
|179.53
|Resistance 2
|184.47
|Support 2
|177.87
|Resistance 3
|186.13
|Support 3
|176.23
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 242 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹182.8 & ₹179.5 yesterday to end at ₹181. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend