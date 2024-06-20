Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 20 Jun 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 216.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216.85 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 222.9 and closed at 222.2. The high for the day was 222.9 and the low was 215.7. The market capitalization stood at 142,252.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 233 and 103.2, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 531,258 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 09:51:26 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Today, GAIL India's stock price has increased by 0.58% to reach 217.6, following the positive trend of its industry peers including Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas Company, Indraprastha Gas, and Gujarat State Petronet. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have experienced slight declines of -0.07% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
GAIL India217.61.250.58233.0103.2143074.17
Adani Total Gas932.95.550.61259.9521.95102601.28
Gujarat Gas Company617.455.150.84648.35397.242504.65
Indraprastha Gas474.84.350.92501.35375.833236.04
Gujarat State Petronet304.051.10.36407.3254.7517154.85
20 Jun 2024, 09:46:25 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.12%; Futures open interest increased by 0.36%

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for GAIL India, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

20 Jun 2024, 09:39:10 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹216.85, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹216.35

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at 216.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 213.87 and 221.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 213.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 221.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Jun 2024, 09:20:46 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by 0.30% and is currently trading at 215.70. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have increased by 99.80% to 215.70. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 25.38% to 23516.00 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.61%
3 Months15.88%
6 Months57.01%
YTD33.42%
1 Year99.8%
20 Jun 2024, 08:48:19 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1221.07Support 1213.87
Resistance 2225.58Support 2211.18
Resistance 3228.27Support 3206.67
20 Jun 2024, 08:36:04 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 183.5, 15.18% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 254.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7787
    Buy9987
    Hold6688
    Sell1113
    Strong Sell7754
20 Jun 2024, 08:20:55 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33650 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 531 k.

20 Jun 2024, 08:06:36 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹222.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 222.9 & 215.7 yesterday to end at 222.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

