GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹222.9 and closed at ₹222.2. The high for the day was ₹222.9 and the low was ₹215.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹142,252.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹233 and ₹103.2, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 531,258 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Today, GAIL India's stock price has increased by 0.58% to reach ₹217.6, following the positive trend of its industry peers including Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas Company, Indraprastha Gas, and Gujarat State Petronet. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have experienced slight declines of -0.07% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|GAIL India
|217.6
|1.25
|0.58
|233.0
|103.2
|143074.17
|Adani Total Gas
|932.9
|5.55
|0.6
|1259.9
|521.95
|102601.28
|Gujarat Gas Company
|617.45
|5.15
|0.84
|648.35
|397.2
|42504.65
|Indraprastha Gas
|474.8
|4.35
|0.92
|501.35
|375.8
|33236.04
|Gujarat State Petronet
|304.05
|1.1
|0.36
|407.3
|254.75
|17154.85
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for GAIL India, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at ₹216.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹213.87 and ₹221.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹213.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 221.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by 0.30% and is currently trading at ₹215.70. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have increased by 99.80% to ₹215.70. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 25.38% to 23516.00 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.61%
|3 Months
|15.88%
|6 Months
|57.01%
|YTD
|33.42%
|1 Year
|99.8%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|221.07
|Support 1
|213.87
|Resistance 2
|225.58
|Support 2
|211.18
|Resistance 3
|228.27
|Support 3
|206.67
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹183.5, 15.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹254.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|8
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|5
|4
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 531 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹222.9 & ₹215.7 yesterday to end at ₹222.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend