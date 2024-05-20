GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at ₹205.2, reached a high of ₹210.4, and closed at ₹203.85. The low for the day was ₹205.05. The market capitalization was ₹137,255.21 crore. The 52-week high was ₹213.7 and the 52-week low was ₹102.95. The BSE volume for the day was 424,203 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in GAIL India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of GAIL India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹208.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹211.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹211.6 then there can be further positive price movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has increased by 2.40% and is currently trading at ₹208.75. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have gained 92.00%, reaching ₹208.75. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.89%
|3 Months
|9.41%
|6 Months
|61.5%
|YTD
|25.79%
|1 Year
|92.0%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|208.15
|Support 1
|198.25
|Resistance 2
|211.6
|Support 2
|191.8
|Resistance 3
|218.05
|Support 3
|188.35
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1643 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹210.4 & ₹205.05 yesterday to end at ₹203.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
