Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 2.4 %. The stock closed at 203.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 208.75 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at 205.2, reached a high of 210.4, and closed at 203.85. The low for the day was 205.05. The market capitalization was 137,255.21 crore. The 52-week high was 213.7 and the 52-week low was 102.95. The BSE volume for the day was 424,203 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.39%; Futures open interest increased by 1.26%

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in GAIL India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

20 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India trading at ₹208.75, up 2.4% from yesterday's ₹203.85

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of GAIL India has surpassed the first resistance of 208.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 211.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 211.6 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has increased by 2.40% and is currently trading at 208.75. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have gained 92.00%, reaching 208.75. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.89%
3 Months9.41%
6 Months61.5%
YTD25.79%
1 Year92.0%
20 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1208.15Support 1198.25
Resistance 2211.6Support 2191.8
Resistance 3218.05Support 3188.35
20 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21903 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1643 k.

20 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹203.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 210.4 & 205.05 yesterday to end at 203.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.