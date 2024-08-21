Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 238.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 236.65 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 240 and closed at 238.8. The stock reached a high of 241.55 and a low of 236.2, with a trading volume of 1,009,765 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at 155,599.73 crore. GAIL India's 52-week high is 246.35, while its 52-week low is 112.4.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1240.07Support 1234.72
Resistance 2243.48Support 2232.78
Resistance 3245.42Support 3229.37
21 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 5.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 295.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8877
    Buy101099
    Hold2256
    Sell5531
    Strong Sell5567
21 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20350 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 491 k.

21 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹238.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 241.55 & 236.2 yesterday to end at 236.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

