GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹240 and closed at ₹238.8. The stock reached a high of ₹241.55 and a low of ₹236.2, with a trading volume of 1,009,765 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹155,599.73 crore. GAIL India's 52-week high is ₹246.35, while its 52-week low is ₹112.4.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|240.07
|Support 1
|234.72
|Resistance 2
|243.48
|Support 2
|232.78
|Resistance 3
|245.42
|Support 3
|229.37
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 5.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹295.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|5
|6
|Sell
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|7
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 491 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹241.55 & ₹236.2 yesterday to end at ₹236.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend