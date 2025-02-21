GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹162.85 and closed at ₹163.50, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹167.45 and a low of ₹161.65 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹109,865.97 crore, GAIL India's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹246.35 and low of ₹155.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 312,073 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by 0.03%, currently trading at ₹167.00. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have dropped by 7.30%, also settling at ₹167.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.96%
|3 Months
|-9.57%
|6 Months
|-28.59%
|YTD
|-12.48%
|1 Year
|-7.3%
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|169.22
|Support 1
|163.42
|Resistance 2
|171.23
|Support 2
|159.63
|Resistance 3
|175.02
|Support 3
|157.62
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 28.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17510 k
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 318 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹163.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹167.45 & ₹161.65 yesterday to end at ₹167.20. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.