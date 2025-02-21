Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 2.26 %. The stock closed at 163.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.20 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India's stock opened at 162.85 and closed at 163.50, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 167.45 and a low of 161.65 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 109,865.97 crore, GAIL India's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 246.35 and low of 155.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 312,073 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by 0.03%, currently trading at 167.00. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have dropped by 7.30%, also settling at 167.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.96%
3 Months-9.57%
6 Months-28.59%
YTD-12.48%
1 Year-7.3%
21 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1169.22Support 1163.42
Resistance 2171.23Support 2159.63
Resistance 3175.02Support 3157.62
21 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 215.0, 28.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 145.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141313
    Buy101098
    Hold4455
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2223
21 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17510 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 318 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹163.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 167.45 & 161.65 yesterday to end at 167.20. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.