GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹181 and closed at the same price, indicating no change. The stock reached a high of ₹182.9 and a low of ₹179.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹119,705.90 crore, GAIL's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹246.35 and above its 52-week low of ₹155.85. The BSE recorded a volume of 340,259 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|183.63
|Support 1
|179.83
|Resistance 2
|185.17
|Support 2
|177.57
|Resistance 3
|187.43
|Support 3
|176.03
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 340 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹182.9 & ₹179.1 yesterday to end at ₹182.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.