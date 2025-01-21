Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 181 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.1 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 181 and closed at the same price, indicating no change. The stock reached a high of 182.9 and a low of 179.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 119,705.90 crore, GAIL's performance remains below its 52-week high of 246.35 and above its 52-week low of 155.85. The BSE recorded a volume of 340,259 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1183.63Support 1179.83
Resistance 2185.17Support 2177.57
Resistance 3187.43Support 3176.03
21 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13343 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 340 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹181 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 182.9 & 179.1 yesterday to end at 182.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.