GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹218.55 and closed at ₹216.35. The high for the day was ₹221.55 and the low was ₹215.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹143,698.8 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹233 and ₹103.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,581,913 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|222.1
|Support 1
|215.75
|Resistance 2
|225.0
|Support 2
|212.3
|Resistance 3
|228.45
|Support 3
|209.4
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹183.5, 16.04% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹254.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|4
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1581 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹221.55 & ₹215.2 yesterday to end at ₹216.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend