GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 216.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 218.55 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 218.55 and closed at 216.35. The high for the day was 221.55 and the low was 215.2. The market capitalization stood at 143,698.8 crore. The 52-week high and low were 233 and 103.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,581,913 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1222.1Support 1215.75
Resistance 2225.0Support 2212.3
Resistance 3228.45Support 3209.4
21 Jun 2024, 08:35 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 183.5, 16.04% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 254.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7777
    Buy9997
    Hold6668
    Sell1113
    Strong Sell7774
21 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32538 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1581 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹216.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 221.55 & 215.2 yesterday to end at 216.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

