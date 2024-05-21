Active Stocks
Tue May 21 2024 09:29:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 169.65 1.04%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 950.70 -0.24%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 318.75 0.60%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.20 0.76%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.10 -0.08%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Sees Positive Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

8 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 208.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 210.8 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 205.2 and closed at 203.85. The high for the day was 210.4 and the low was 205.05. The market capitalization stood at 137255.21 crore. The 52-week high was at 213.7 and the low was at 102.95. The BSE volume for the day was 424203 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:31:03 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹210.8, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹208.75

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at 210.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 205.73 and 211.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 205.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 211.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:23:30 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's stock price has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at 210.15. Over the past year, GAIL India's share price has surged by 99.09% to 210.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22,404.55 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.19%
3 Months11.88%
6 Months65.35%
YTD28.78%
1 Year99.09%
21 May 2024, 09:07:08 AM IST

Chandan Taparia recommendations: How to trade NMDC, IRFC, GAIL India shares today

Stocks to buy: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today which he believes are technically placed to likely see an uptrend going ahead. These three stocks to buy today include NMDC, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, and GAIL India.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/chandan-taparia-recommendations-how-to-trade-nmdc-irfc-gail-india-shares-today-11716257420737.html

21 May 2024, 08:48:16 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1211.08Support 1205.73
Resistance 2213.42Support 2202.72
Resistance 3216.43Support 3200.38
21 May 2024, 08:30:01 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 183.5, 12.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 254.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8877
    Buy8778
    Hold8887
    Sell1223
    Strong Sell5554
21 May 2024, 08:17:10 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21101 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 424 k.

21 May 2024, 08:01:39 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹203.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 210.4 & 205.05 yesterday to end at 203.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue