GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹205.2 and closed at ₹203.85. The high for the day was ₹210.4 and the low was ₹205.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹137255.21 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹213.7 and the low was at ₹102.95. The BSE volume for the day was 424203 shares traded.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹210.8, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹208.75
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at ₹210.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹205.73 and ₹211.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹205.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 211.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's stock price has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at ₹210.15. Over the past year, GAIL India's share price has surged by 99.09% to ₹210.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22,404.55 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.19%
|3 Months
|11.88%
|6 Months
|65.35%
|YTD
|28.78%
|1 Year
|99.09%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|211.08
|Support 1
|205.73
|Resistance 2
|213.42
|Support 2
|202.72
|Resistance 3
|216.43
|Support 3
|200.38
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹183.5, 12.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹254.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|8
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21101 k
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 424 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹203.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹210.4 & ₹205.05 yesterday to end at ₹203.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
