GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 236.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 236.55 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India's stock opened at 238.3 and closed at 236.65. The stock reached a high of 238.8 and a low of 235.5. The company's market capitalization stood at 155,533.98 crore. GAIL's 52-week high is 246.35, and its 52-week low is 112.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 929,285 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19811 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 929 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹236.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 238.8 & 235.5 yesterday to end at 236.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

