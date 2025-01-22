GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹182.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹182.10. The stock reached a high of ₹183.65 and a low of ₹179.30 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹118,292.30 crore. Over the past year, GAIL India's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹155.85, with a trading volume of 274,806 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's share price has decreased by 1.14%, currently trading at ₹177.90. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have seen an increase of 8.09%, reaching ₹177.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, now standing at 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.24%
|3 Months
|-10.29%
|6 Months
|-18.14%
|YTD
|-5.8%
|1 Year
|8.09%
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|182.97
|Support 1
|178.62
|Resistance 2
|185.48
|Support 2
|176.78
|Resistance 3
|187.32
|Support 3
|174.27
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹240.0, 33.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|7
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12612 k
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 274 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹182.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹183.65 & ₹179.3 yesterday to end at ₹179.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend