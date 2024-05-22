GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Plummets in Trading Today

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at ₹208.45 and closed at ₹208.75. The stock reached a high of ₹211.3 and a low of ₹203.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹134263.53 crore. The 52-week high was ₹213.7, and the 52-week low was ₹102.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1882450 shares traded.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.49%; Futures open interest increased by 1.12%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for GAIL India, indicates the possibility of a negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India stock reached a low price of ₹198.25 and a high price of ₹207 on the current trading day.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -0.21% lower than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GAIL India traded by 12 AM is 0.21% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹201.45, a decrease of 1.35%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume may suggest further price declines.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 202.37 and 200.02 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 200.02 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 202.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|202.05
|Support 1
|200.9
|Resistance 2
|202.45
|Support 2
|200.15
|Resistance 3
|203.2
|Support 3
|199.75
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India Short Term and Long Term Trends
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GAIL India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|201.78
|10 Days
|198.14
|20 Days
|201.20
|50 Days
|191.45
|100 Days
|179.38
|300 Days
|151.96
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹201.4, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹204.2
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of ₹201.57 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹198.93. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹198.93 then there can be further negative price movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -9.69% lower than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The volume of GAIL India traded by 11 AM is 9.69% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹201.15, a decrease of 1.49%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 203.77 and 197.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 197.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 203.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|202.37
|Support 1
|200.02
|Resistance 2
|203.48
|Support 2
|198.78
|Resistance 3
|204.72
|Support 3
|197.67
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India trading at ₹201.15, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹204.2
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of ₹201.57 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹198.93. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹198.93 then there can be further negative price movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Today, GAIL India's stock price dropped by 1.42% to reach ₹201.3, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. While Gujarat State Petronet is declining, Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas Company, and Indraprastha Gas are all showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.14% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|GAIL India
|201.3
|-2.9
|-1.42
|213.7
|103.2
|132356.76
|Adani Total Gas
|933.25
|3.05
|0.33
|1259.9
|521.95
|102639.78
|Gujarat Gas Company
|561.75
|0.9
|0.16
|620.6
|397.2
|38670.32
|Indraprastha Gas
|441.4
|0.65
|0.15
|501.35
|375.8
|30898.04
|Gujarat State Petronet
|296.65
|-2.4
|-0.8
|407.3
|254.75
|16737.33
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -8.60% lower than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GAIL India traded until 10 AM is down by 8.60% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹201.05, reflecting a decrease of 1.54%. Volume traded is a key indicator, in addition to price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India touched a high of 204.8 & a low of 198.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|203.77
|Support 1
|197.27
|Resistance 2
|207.53
|Support 2
|194.53
|Resistance 3
|210.27
|Support 3
|190.77
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates:
GAIL INDIA
GAIL INDIA
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Today, GAIL India's stock price dropped by 2.08% to reach ₹199.95, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Indraprastha Gas and Gujarat State Petronet are both declining, whereas Adani Total Gas and Gujarat Gas Company are witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have changed by -0.05% and 0.17% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|GAIL India
|199.95
|-4.25
|-2.08
|213.7
|103.2
|131469.12
|Adani Total Gas
|935.95
|5.75
|0.62
|1259.9
|521.95
|102936.72
|Gujarat Gas Company
|560.9
|0.05
|0.01
|620.6
|397.2
|38611.8
|Indraprastha Gas
|437.25
|-3.5
|-0.79
|501.35
|375.8
|30607.53
|Gujarat State Petronet
|297.25
|-1.8
|-0.6
|407.3
|254.75
|16771.18
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.1%; Futures open interest increased by 0.24%
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price coupled with an increase in open interest in GAIL India indicates the possibility of a downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹202.65, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹204.2
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at ₹202.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹201.57 and ₹209.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹201.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 209.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has increased by 0.49% and is currently trading at ₹205.20. Over the past year, GAIL India's share price has surged by 92.01% to reach ₹205.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to reach 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.07%
|3 Months
|9.63%
|6 Months
|63.43%
|YTD
|25.97%
|1 Year
|92.01%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|209.47
|Support 1
|201.97
|Resistance 2
|214.13
|Support 2
|199.13
|Resistance 3
|216.97
|Support 3
|194.47
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20932 k
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 1882 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹208.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹211.3 & ₹203.8 yesterday to end at ₹208.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
