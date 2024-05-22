Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Plummets in Trading Today

27 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:18 PM IST
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 204.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 201.4 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at 208.45 and closed at 208.75. The stock reached a high of 211.3 and a low of 203.8. The market capitalization stood at 134263.53 crore. The 52-week high was 213.7, and the 52-week low was 102.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1882450 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:18:37 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.49%; Futures open interest increased by 1.12%

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for GAIL India, indicates the possibility of a negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 01:08:19 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India stock reached a low price of 198.25 and a high price of 207 on the current trading day.

22 May 2024, 12:47:56 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -0.21% lower than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GAIL India traded by 12 AM is 0.21% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 201.45, a decrease of 1.35%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume may suggest further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:35:47 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 202.37 and 200.02 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 200.02 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 202.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1202.05Support 1200.9
Resistance 2202.45Support 2200.15
Resistance 3203.2Support 3199.75
22 May 2024, 12:27:41 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India Short Term and Long Term Trends

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GAIL India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:21:10 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days201.78
10 Days198.14
20 Days201.20
50 Days191.45
100 Days179.38
300 Days151.96
22 May 2024, 12:18:06 PM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹201.4, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹204.2

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of 201.57 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 198.93. If the stock price breaks the second support of 198.93 then there can be further negative price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:52:00 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -9.69% lower than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The volume of GAIL India traded by 11 AM is 9.69% lower than yesterday, with the price at 201.15, a decrease of 1.49%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:42:34 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 203.77 and 197.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 197.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 203.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1202.37Support 1200.02
Resistance 2203.48Support 2198.78
Resistance 3204.72Support 3197.67
22 May 2024, 11:25:52 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India trading at ₹201.15, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹204.2

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of 201.57 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 198.93. If the stock price breaks the second support of 198.93 then there can be further negative price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:10:11 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Today, GAIL India's stock price dropped by 1.42% to reach 201.3, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. While Gujarat State Petronet is declining, Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas Company, and Indraprastha Gas are all showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.14% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
GAIL India201.3-2.9-1.42213.7103.2132356.76
Adani Total Gas933.253.050.331259.9521.95102639.78
Gujarat Gas Company561.750.90.16620.6397.238670.32
Indraprastha Gas441.40.650.15501.35375.830898.04
Gujarat State Petronet296.65-2.4-0.8407.3254.7516737.33
22 May 2024, 11:04:32 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 183.5, 8.71% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 254.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7877
    Buy9778
    Hold6887
    Sell1223
    Strong Sell7554
22 May 2024, 10:48:28 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -8.60% lower than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GAIL India traded until 10 AM is down by 8.60% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 201.05, reflecting a decrease of 1.54%. Volume traded is a key indicator, in addition to price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 10:38:00 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India touched a high of 204.8 & a low of 198.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1203.77Support 1197.27
Resistance 2207.53Support 2194.53
Resistance 3210.27Support 3190.77
22 May 2024, 10:11:07 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:58:32 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Today, GAIL India's stock price dropped by 2.08% to reach 199.95, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Indraprastha Gas and Gujarat State Petronet are both declining, whereas Adani Total Gas and Gujarat Gas Company are witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have changed by -0.05% and 0.17% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
GAIL India199.95-4.25-2.08213.7103.2131469.12
Adani Total Gas935.955.750.621259.9521.95102936.72
Gujarat Gas Company560.90.050.01620.6397.238611.8
Indraprastha Gas437.25-3.5-0.79501.35375.830607.53
Gujarat State Petronet297.25-1.8-0.6407.3254.7516771.18
22 May 2024, 09:45:58 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.1%; Futures open interest increased by 0.24%

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price coupled with an increase in open interest in GAIL India indicates the possibility of a downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 09:39:25 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹202.65, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹204.2

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at 202.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 201.57 and 209.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 201.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 209.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:17:07 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has increased by 0.49% and is currently trading at 205.20. Over the past year, GAIL India's share price has surged by 92.01% to reach 205.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to reach 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.07%
3 Months9.63%
6 Months63.43%
YTD25.97%
1 Year92.01%
22 May 2024, 08:45:03 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1209.47Support 1201.97
Resistance 2214.13Support 2199.13
Resistance 3216.97Support 3194.47
22 May 2024, 08:33:57 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 183.5, 10.14% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 254.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7877
    Buy9778
    Hold6887
    Sell1223
    Strong Sell7554
22 May 2024, 08:19:22 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20932 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 1882 k.

22 May 2024, 08:06:27 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹208.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 211.3 & 203.8 yesterday to end at 208.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

