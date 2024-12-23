GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹194.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹193.6. The stock reached a high of ₹199.7 and a low of ₹191.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹127,307.1 crore, GAIL's stock has a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a 52-week low of ₹134.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 467,759 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹245.0, 27.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 438 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹199.7 & ₹191.75 yesterday to end at ₹192.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend