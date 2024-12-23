Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 193.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.45 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 194.1 and closed slightly lower at 193.6. The stock reached a high of 199.7 and a low of 191.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of 127,307.1 crore, GAIL's stock has a 52-week high of 246.35 and a 52-week low of 134.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 467,759 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 245.0, 27.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313138
    Buy88810
    Hold5552
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell3335
23 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11230 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 438 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹193.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 199.7 & 191.75 yesterday to end at 192.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.