GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹179.5 and closed slightly higher at ₹179.95. The stock reached a high of ₹180.35 and a low of ₹172.15 during the day. GAIL India's market capitalization stands at ₹116,023.90 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹155.85, with a trading volume of 333,603 shares on the BSE.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 333 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹180.35 & ₹172.15 yesterday to end at ₹176.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend