GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -1.94 %. The stock closed at 179.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.45 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 179.5 and closed slightly higher at 179.95. The stock reached a high of 180.35 and a low of 172.15 during the day. GAIL India's market capitalization stands at 116,023.90 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 155.85, with a trading volume of 333,603 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11942 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 333 k.

23 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹179.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 180.35 & 172.15 yesterday to end at 176.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

