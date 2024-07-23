GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹218.8 and closed at ₹219.75. The high for the day was ₹226.4, while the low was ₹216.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹146526.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹239.2, and the 52-week low was ₹108.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1007172 shares traded.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹223.45, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹222.85
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at ₹223.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹217.17 and ₹227.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹217.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 227.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The price of GAIL India shares has increased by 0.47% today, reaching ₹223.90. Over the past year, GAIL India shares have risen by 99.88% to ₹223.90. In comparison, the Nifty index has increased by 24.59% to reach 24509.25 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.55%
|3 Months
|2.59%
|6 Months
|33.9%
|YTD
|37.49%
|1 Year
|99.88%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|227.47
|Support 1
|217.17
|Resistance 2
|232.08
|Support 2
|211.48
|Resistance 3
|237.77
|Support 3
|206.87
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹212.0, 4.87% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|7
|5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21472 k
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1007 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹219.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹226.4 & ₹216.1 yesterday to end at ₹222.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.