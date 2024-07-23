Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 23 Jul 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 222.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.45 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 218.8 and closed at 219.75. The high for the day was 226.4, while the low was 216.1. The market capitalization stood at 146526.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 239.2, and the 52-week low was 108.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1007172 shares traded.

23 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹223.45, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹222.85

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at 223.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 217.17 and 227.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 217.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 227.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The price of GAIL India shares has increased by 0.47% today, reaching 223.90. Over the past year, GAIL India shares have risen by 99.88% to 223.90. In comparison, the Nifty index has increased by 24.59% to reach 24509.25 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.55%
3 Months2.59%
6 Months33.9%
YTD37.49%
1 Year99.88%
23 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1227.47Support 1217.17
Resistance 2232.08Support 2211.48
Resistance 3237.77Support 3206.87
23 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 212.0, 4.87% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7778
    Buy9997
    Hold5568
    Sell3312
    Strong Sell6675
23 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21472 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1007 k.

23 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹219.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 226.4 & 216.1 yesterday to end at 222.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.