GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹207, reached a high of ₹207, and a low of ₹198.25 before closing at ₹204.2. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹132,028.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹213.7, while the 52-week low was ₹103.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1,842,983 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by -0.02% and is currently trading at ₹200.75. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have gained 86.74% to reach ₹200.75. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 23.39% to 22614.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|8.95%
|6 Months
|62.16%
|YTD
|23.84%
|1 Year
|86.74%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|205.92
|Support 1
|197.17
|Resistance 2
|210.83
|Support 2
|193.33
|Resistance 3
|214.67
|Support 3
|188.42
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹183.5, 8.62% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹254.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|9
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|6
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|5
|5
|4
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20932 k
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 1882 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹204.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹207 & ₹198.25 yesterday to end at ₹204.2. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.