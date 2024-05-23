Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

5 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -1.67 %. The stock closed at 204.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.8 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at 207, reached a high of 207, and a low of 198.25 before closing at 204.2. The market capitalization was recorded at 132,028.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 213.7, while the 52-week low was 103.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1,842,983 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:24:20 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by -0.02% and is currently trading at 200.75. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have gained 86.74% to reach 200.75. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 23.39% to 22614.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months8.95%
6 Months62.16%
YTD23.84%
1 Year86.74%
23 May 2024, 08:51:00 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1205.92Support 1197.17
Resistance 2210.83Support 2193.33
Resistance 3214.67Support 3188.42
23 May 2024, 08:32:15 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 183.5, 8.62% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 254.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7887
    Buy9778
    Hold6887
    Sell1223
    Strong Sell7554
23 May 2024, 08:15:21 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20932 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 1882 k.

23 May 2024, 08:07:36 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹204.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 207 & 198.25 yesterday to end at 204.2. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

