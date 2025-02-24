GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened and closed at ₹167.05, indicating stability in its stock price. The day's trading saw a high of ₹168.40 and a low of ₹163.30, reflecting some volatility within the session. GAIL India has a market capitalization of ₹107,733.01 crore and has seen a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹155.60. The BSE recorded a volume of 262,214 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.97
|Support 1
|161.87
|Resistance 2
|170.23
|Support 2
|160.03
|Resistance 3
|172.07
|Support 3
|156.77
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 31.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 262 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹168.40 & ₹163.30 yesterday to end at ₹163.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.