GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹175 and closed at ₹176.45, reflecting a slight gain. The stock reached a high of ₹180.25 and a low of ₹175 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹116,023.90 crore, GAIL's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹246.35 and low of ₹155.85. The trading volume on the BSE was 230,981 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹240.0, 33.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|7
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 230 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹180.25 & ₹175 yesterday to end at ₹179.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend