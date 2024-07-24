GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for GAIL India, the stock opened at ₹227.2 and closed at ₹222.85. The high for the day was ₹227.2 and the low was ₹209.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹144,520.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹239.2 and ₹111.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 704,446 shares traded.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 704 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹227.2 & ₹209.15 yesterday to end at ₹219.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.