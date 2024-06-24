GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stocks Dip in Trading Today

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's stock opened at ₹213.85 and closed at ₹214.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹213.85 and the low was ₹208.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹140,082.5 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹233 and ₹103.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 701,235 shares.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India stock's price fluctuated between the low of ₹208.6 and the high of ₹213.85 on the current day.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of GAIL India as of 12 AM has increased by 100.89% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹211.8, reflecting a decrease of -1.4%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 213.72 and 211.37 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 211.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 213.72.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|212.83
|Support 1
|211.03
|Resistance 2
|213.92
|Support 2
|210.32
|Resistance 3
|214.63
|Support 3
|209.23
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India Short Term and Long Term Trends
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GAIL India share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|218.73
|10 Days
|216.38
|20 Days
|209.39
|50 Days
|202.56
|100 Days
|189.51
|300 Days
|161.60
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of ₹212.78 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹210.42. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹210.42 then there can be further negative price movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the trading volume of GAIL India has increased by 101.94% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹212.2, showing a decrease of -1.21%. Volume traded is a critical factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India's stock price reached a peak of 213.3 and a low of 210.95 in the previous trading session. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 212.4 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|213.72
|Support 1
|211.37
|Resistance 2
|214.68
|Support 2
|209.98
|Resistance 3
|216.07
|Support 3
|209.02
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹213.85 & ₹208.6 yesterday to end at ₹214.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend