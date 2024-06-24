Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 01:05 PM IST
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 24 Jun 2024, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 214.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 211.95 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's stock opened at 213.85 and closed at 214.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 213.85 and the low was 208.6. The market capitalization stood at 140,082.5 crore. The 52-week high and low were 233 and 103.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 701,235 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:05 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India stock's price fluctuated between the low of 208.6 and the high of 213.85 on the current day.

24 Jun 2024, 12:47 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 100.89% higher than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of GAIL India as of 12 AM has increased by 100.89% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 211.8, reflecting a decrease of -1.4%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

24 Jun 2024, 12:39 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 213.72 and 211.37 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 211.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 213.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1212.83Support 1211.03
Resistance 2213.92Support 2210.32
Resistance 3214.63Support 3209.23
24 Jun 2024, 12:24 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India Short Term and Long Term Trends

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GAIL India share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days218.73
10 Days216.38
20 Days209.39
50 Days202.56
100 Days189.51
300 Days161.60
24 Jun 2024, 12:12 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India trading at ₹211.95, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹214.8

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of 212.78 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 210.42. If the stock price breaks the second support of 210.42 then there can be further negative price movement.

24 Jun 2024, 11:46 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 101.94% higher than yesterday

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the trading volume of GAIL India has increased by 101.94% compared to yesterday, with the price at 212.2, showing a decrease of -1.21%. Volume traded is a critical factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

24 Jun 2024, 11:35 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India's stock price reached a peak of 213.3 and a low of 210.95 in the previous trading session. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 212.4 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1213.72Support 1211.37
Resistance 2214.68Support 2209.98
Resistance 3216.07Support 3209.02
24 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹214.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 213.85 & 208.6 yesterday to end at 214.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

