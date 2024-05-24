Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 24 May 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 200.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.45 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's stock opened at 202.35 and closed at 200.8 on the last trading day. The highest price reached was 203.25, while the lowest was 199.55. The market capitalization stood at 131,797.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were 213.7 and 103.2 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,344,632 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 183.5, 8.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 254.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7887
    Buy9778
    Hold6887
    Sell1223
    Strong Sell7554
24 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21804 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1344 k.

24 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹200.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 203.25 & 199.55 yesterday to end at 200.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.