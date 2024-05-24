GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India's stock opened at ₹202.35 and closed at ₹200.8 on the last trading day. The highest price reached was ₹203.25, while the lowest was ₹199.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹131,797.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹213.7 and ₹103.2 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,344,632 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹183.5, 8.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹254.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|9
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|6
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|5
|5
|4
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1344 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹203.25 & ₹199.55 yesterday to end at ₹200.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.